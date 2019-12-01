SEPA issues EPO to stop construction of a multi-storey building

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to M.R.K Builders and Developers directing it to stop construction of its multi-storey building in Bath Island Clifton block 7 because of not filing its Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal pointed out in EPO that the builder was earlier offered an opportunity of personal hearing on October 20, 2019 and was given one month's time to submit its EIA, said a statement on Sunday.

Subsequently on non submission of required document, DG SEPA said the builder has been directed to stop construction of referred building till its environmental approval is obtained.

Naeem Mughal also warned that on failure to comply with directives specified in EPO, prosecution shall be initiated inconcerned court of law against the proponent.