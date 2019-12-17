UrduPoint.com
SEPA Issues Notices To CBA-Clifton, DMC-South, SSWB & KWSB

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

SEPA issues notices to CBA-Clifton, DMC-South, SSWB & KWSB

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued notices to different civic agencies, functional in Karachi, for disposing of waste, of varied categories, directly into the sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued notices to different civic agencies, functional in Karachi, for disposing of waste, of varied categories, directly into the sea.

According to details, separate notices have been issued to Cantonment board - Clifton, District Municipal Corporation - South, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board for contributing to sea pollution with its direct impact on marine life as well as on inhabitants of the coastal villages.

The step was taken as per directives of Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Murtaza Wahab who had reminded that the concerned agencies were found to be violators of environment protection laws of the province.

Emphasizing that protection of coast as well as ocean was extremely important, authorities associated with the four mentioned organizations were urged not to continue with the practice and to make use of the available options arranged by the government.

As per Sindh Environment Protection Regulations 2014 SEPA is responsible for compliance of safe disposal of generated waste and also to take legal action against parties (private or public) failing to do so.

There were said to exist proper arrangements for safe disposal of bio-degradable and non bio-degradable waste besides recycling of the same.

