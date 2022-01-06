SEPA issues order to seal 3 industries

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the orders for sealing 3 industries in Nooriabad and Dhabeji industrial zones of Jamshoro and Thatta districts, respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the orders for sealing 3 industries in Nooriabad and Dhabeji industrial zones of Jamshoro and Thatta districts, respectively.

In Charge SEPA Hyderabad region Imran Ali Abbassi informed on Thursday that the Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal conducted a personal hearing after serving notices to HSG Steel Mill, Amreli Steel and Ghareeb Nawaz and board End Industries, Dhabeji.

He added that the hearing was conducted at the agency office in Hyderabad.

The 3 industries were issued notices because they were immensely contributing to the environmental pollution besides failing to install in house effluent treatment plants despite repeated notices.

The official apprised that the DG also conducted personal hearings of the owners of the crash plants which also in violation of several notices continued to defy the environmental laws.

Abbassi added that he had also been directed to shut down all the crushing plants which were violating the environmental laws in Jamshoro and Thatta regions.

The official said all the industrial units had been warned of desisting the practices which pollute the environment if they want to avoid action by SEPA.