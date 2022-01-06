UrduPoint.com

SEPA Issues Order To Seal 3 Industries

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:44 PM

SEPA issues order to seal 3 industries

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the orders for sealing 3 industries in Nooriabad and Dhabeji industrial zones of Jamshoro and Thatta districts, respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the orders for sealing 3 industries in Nooriabad and Dhabeji industrial zones of Jamshoro and Thatta districts, respectively.

In Charge SEPA Hyderabad region Imran Ali Abbassi informed on Thursday that the Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal conducted a personal hearing after serving notices to HSG Steel Mill, Amreli Steel and Ghareeb Nawaz and board End Industries, Dhabeji.

He added that the hearing was conducted at the agency office in Hyderabad.

The 3 industries were issued notices because they were immensely contributing to the environmental pollution besides failing to install in house effluent treatment plants despite repeated notices.

The official apprised that the DG also conducted personal hearings of the owners of the crash plants which also in violation of several notices continued to defy the environmental laws.

Abbassi added that he had also been directed to shut down all the crushing plants which were violating the environmental laws in Jamshoro and Thatta regions.

The official said all the industrial units had been warned of desisting the practices which pollute the environment if they want to avoid action by SEPA.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta All

Recent Stories

AC Murree urges tourists to follow traffic rules t ..

AC Murree urges tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion

39 seconds ago
 Special Conditions' Regime Introduced in Kazakh Pr ..

Special Conditions' Regime Introduced in Kazakh Prisons - Reports

40 seconds ago
 China to push forward comprehensive management of ..

China to push forward comprehensive management of water, soil erosion

43 seconds ago
 Top PTI AJK sitting reviews coming local body poll ..

Top PTI AJK sitting reviews coming local body polls

45 seconds ago
 Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more r ..

Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more responsible

4 minutes ago
 Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct i ..

Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct in pandemic

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.