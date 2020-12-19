UrduPoint.com
SEPA Issues Show-cause Notice To Private Company

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:22 PM

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) taking serious view of the adverse environmental practices of a private company situated in Keamari district issued on it an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) and summoned its management for a personal hearing in SEPA office

According to details, in compliance with the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, SEPA conducted surprise inspections of various industrial units at SITE area, where its monitoring team identified improper storage, usage of hazardous materials and environmentally unfriendly operations of battery & suphuric acid plant of a private limited.

It was also observed that its manufacturing units took insufficient measures to control release of toxic emissions and factory effluents which cause health and safety threats to general public and bring on environmental degradation as well.

Consequently Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, under Section 21 of SEP Act-2014 called factory management for personnel hearing to explain their position regarding their reported environmental violations and to ensure their compliance with the environmental laws.

Meanwhile DG, SEPA issued Environmental Protection Order under relevant section of Sindh Environmental Protection Act-2014 and directed to submit their compliance report within 15 days.

Moreover, Director General said SEPA will keep taking across-the-board action against violators of environmental laws and will not tolerate any violation of SEP Act-2014.

Naeem Mughal also directed the in-charge of newly established District Keamari to conduct random visits and take legal actions against violators under his jurisdiction.

