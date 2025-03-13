SEPA launches vigorous drive to combat air pollution

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has initiated a robust campaign to combat the escalating air pollution crisis across Sindh, with a particular focus on vehicular emissions and noise pollution in Karachi

In a recent operation at busy spots across the city, SEPA teams despite having limited monitoring resources, inspected 40 vehicles, primarily MAZDA and HINO models, revealing that 36 vehicles passed emissions standards while 4 failed.

The failed vehicles exhibited emissions ranging from 60% to 80% above permissible limits, resulting in a total challan amount of 4,040 rupees.

Additionally, noise level monitoring conducted at key locations in Karachi revealed disturbing data: Art Council registered 78 dB, Shaheen Complex 80 dB, Regal Chowk and Impress Market both 85 dB, Saddar 84 dB, and MA Jinnah Road and Numaish both reached a concerning 90 dB. It may be mentioned here that permissible noise level according to Sindh Environmental Quality Standards is 65 dB in residential and 70 dB in commercial areas.

This proactive enforcement and monitoring effort underscores SEPA's unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and environmental sustainability.

Recognizing the urgent need for action, SEPA has deployed its dedicated field teams to conduct rigorous inspections, enforce stringent regulations, and engage with industries and communities to ensure a cleaner, healthier future for all residents. This initiative underscores the agency's dedication to creating a sustainable environment for generations to come.

Field teams have undertaken thorough inspections of factories, brick kilns, and other industrial units throughout Sindh, meticulously assessing their compliance with environmental regulations.

Taking the efforts further, multiple units in District Korangi have been inspected, with those found in violation being called for personnel hearings before the Director General of SEPA under section 21 of the SEPAct-2014.

In a significant move within District Tharparkar, environmental monitoring of fifteen brick kilns at Wango Morr has commenced. This operation, led by the district office's Chemist and Environmental Inspector, aims to enforce the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, with a focus on emissions control and the use of efficient fuels.

Recognizing brick kilns as a major contributor to air pollution, SEPA has made it clear that legal action will be taken against any violators.

Similarly, the SEPA District Office Umerkot has taken decisive action by issuing immediate stoppage orders to six open kiln units that had previously been warned about non-compliance. This action sends a strong message that repeated violations will not be tolerated, and those who disregard the law will face prosecution.

The agency urges all stakeholders, including industries, businesses, and the public, to join hands in this crucial endeavor. By working together, a healthier and more sustainable future for Sindh can be achieved.