SEPA Mirpurkhas Takes Lead In Addressing Hospital Waste Management Crisis
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held at Mirpurkhas on Thursday, bringing together the Deputy Director (Technical) of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Muhammad Sohaib Rajput, and administrators of private hospitals, along with the Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Civil Hospital.
The meeting aimed to tackle the pressing issue of proper hospital waste incineration and foster collaboration among healthcare institutions. The Medical Superintendent of DHQ Civil Hospital expressed readiness to cooperate with private hospitals to ensure safe and efficient disposal of hazardous medical waste.
Private hospital administrators welcomed this coordination and agreed to comply with the Sindh Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.
This move is expected to address the environmental and public health challenges posed by improper waste disposal.
Following the meeting, Deputy Director (Technical) Muhammad Sohaib Rajput visited the incineration facility at Civil Hospital to witness its functioning. The practical demonstration highlighted the importance of implementing a centralized waste management solution and the potential for effective collaboration among health-care institutions.
The SEPA has already directed private hospitals and the Medical Superintendent to implement the Sindh Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014, marking a significant step towards addressing the hospital waste management crisis in the region.
APP/hms/378
