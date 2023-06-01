SEPA Naushehro Feroze visited polluting brick kilns

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Taking notice of the public complaint on the Prime Minister's portal, the team of Environmental Protection Agency Naushahro Feroze conducted an environmental assessment of two brick kilns near the village Haji Saindad Rind on Kundiaro Darbelo Road. Monitoring team expressed anger at the owners for not implementing the Environment Act 2014 On the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Boards and Universities Mohammad Ismail Rahu, Director General, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Region in-charge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr. Gul Amir Sumbal, District in-charge and Assistant Director, Asadullah Tunio and Maqsood Ahmed Kalhoro along with the team visited the brick kilns located on Kandiaru Darbelo Road on public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

During the visit, he said brick kilns were found near the village at which the team warned the owners to enforce environmental protection laws with letter and spirit or else the kilns would have to be moved away from the population.

While visiting, the SEPA team met the villagers and took their feedback and the team was told that these brick kilns emit a lot of smoke in winter which is causing various diseases.

SEPA Naushahro Feroze urged the kiln owners to use eco-friendly fuel, plant more trees from the village side and make better environment by strictly implementing the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014. If these orders are not complied, legal action will be taken as per rules and regulations