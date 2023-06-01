UrduPoint.com

SEPA Naushehro Feroze Visited Polluting Brick Kilns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SEPA Naushehro Feroze visited polluting brick kilns

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Taking notice of the public complaint on the Prime Minister's portal, the team of Environmental Protection Agency Naushahro Feroze conducted an environmental assessment of two brick kilns near the village Haji Saindad Rind on Kundiaro Darbelo Road. Monitoring team expressed anger at the owners for not implementing the Environment Act 2014 On the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Boards and Universities Mohammad Ismail Rahu, Director General, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Region in-charge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr. Gul Amir Sumbal, District in-charge and Assistant Director, Asadullah Tunio and Maqsood Ahmed Kalhoro along with the team visited the brick kilns located on Kandiaru Darbelo Road on public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

During the visit, he said brick kilns were found near the village at which the team warned the owners to enforce environmental protection laws with letter and spirit or else the kilns would have to be moved away from the population.

While visiting, the SEPA team met the villagers and took their feedback and the team was told that these brick kilns emit a lot of smoke in winter which is causing various diseases.

SEPA Naushahro Feroze urged the kiln owners to use eco-friendly fuel, plant more trees from the village side and make better environment by strictly implementing the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014. If these orders are not complied, legal action will be taken as per rules and regulations

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Visit Road From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

10 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

11 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

1 hour ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

2 hours ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.