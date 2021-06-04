SEPA observes World Environment Day by cleaning up sea litter

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has made the people aware to keep the sea clean by collecting garbage from the sea, to mark the World Environment Day, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has made the people aware to keep the sea clean by collecting garbage from the sea, to mark the World Environment Day, here on Friday.

The SEPA officers and staff conducted cleanliness in ten nautical miles of seawater through various launches at Baba Jetty and Gaba Jetty in Kemari, said a SEPA spokesman.

More than ten tons of garbage was picked up from the referred area and was loaded into solid waste management vehicles parked on the shore to be disposed of at the landfill site.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department, Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, besides Director-General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal and other senior officials were present.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said that given the rising pollution, we decided to celebrate this day by doing something on the ground to improve the environment as it would be easier to give speeches in air-conditioned hotels. While going to the field to deliver something practical requires a little hard work.

He said that the purpose of collecting garbage from the flowing seawater and taking it to the landfill site is to sensitize the people to keep their sea clean.

He said that people who come to Kemari for recreational and commercial purposes should also protect their sea and not litter it as doing so spreads marine pollution which prevents fish from entering the polluted area and hurt the fishermen's income.

Replying to a question, Murtaza Wahab said that earlier Solid Waste Management board used to collect garbage from five districts of Karachi, now its scope is in all seven districts including densely populated districts of Central and Korangi. People will witness soon the garbage problem will be solved.

He further said that the cause of the burning of garbage is scavengers who scatter the garbage lying at various designated places and people burn it to get rid of the scattered garbage which is an environmental crime.

Asked about easing the ban on polythene bags, he said that initially, the Sindh Government had been very strict in enforcing the ban, which led to the introduction of biodegradable plastic bags in the market. But harmful plastic bags remained available in small shops and stalls because the public did not cooperate in the ban as it should have. Now the situation is returning to normalcy and strict implementation of the ban will be resumed soon.

Murtaza said that SEPA has installed treatment plants in many industries and is also installing them in other industries.

Besides, the Sindh Chief Minister has allocated Rs500 million for cleaning the drains of Karachi, an installment of which has also been released.

He finally thanked the Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Dockyard, Pakistan Navy, Gaba, and Baba Jetties, and other concerned agencies for their cooperation in cleaning up the litter from the seawater.