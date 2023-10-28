Open Menu

SEPA Orders Builders, Sponsors Of Six Housing Schemes To Stop Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 10:19 PM

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has ordered the builders and developers of 6 housing schemes in Jamshoro district to stop the development works because the necessary approval from the agency was not obtained before starting the works

The SEPA Hyderabad Region's In Charge Imran Ali Abbassi informed here on Saturday that the notices in that regard had been pasted at the offices of the respective builders.

According to him, SEPA served multiple notices to those builders to get the due approvals from the agency before launching their schemes but they did not respond.

Abbassi reiterated that obtaining approvals from SEPA was necessary before beginning construction of any commercial building or housing scheme to minimize the harmful effects on the environment caused by the construction activities.

M/S Gul Mohar City, M/S Bin Ahsan Green City Phase I, M/S Kharasan Garden, M/S Gulshan-e-Usman Phase III and M/S Mid Town Housing Society had been served notices to stop work.

