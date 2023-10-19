Open Menu

SEPA Orders Six Builders To Stop Construction On Violation Of EPA Act

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 06:34 PM

SEPA orders six builders to stop construction on violation of EPA act

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to six builders directing them to stop construction in Autobhan, Latifabad and other areas which is being constructed without any Environmental approval

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to six builders directing them to stop construction in Autobhan, Latifabad and other areas which is being constructed without any Environmental approval.

On this occasion, Regional Incharge SEPA Imran Ali Abbasi told the media that on the directives of Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal implementation of Environmental law was being ensured and strict legal action was being taken against violators of the law without discrimination.

He said that builders were reminded several times through hearings and notices and other legal intimations but on continuous violation of EPA Act 2014 builders were ordered to stop construction.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Media

Recent Stories

International conference on Halal standardization ..

International conference on Halal standardization marks successful collaboration ..

24 minutes ago
 DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential com ..

DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential commodities

25 minutes ago
 27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of ..

27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of the world

25 minutes ago
 Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered at Nakyal Azad Kashmir

34 minutes ago
 Chief Justice issues warning against corruption, v ..

Chief Justice issues warning against corruption, vows strict action

28 minutes ago
 FIA spring into action against human trafficking, ..

FIA spring into action against human trafficking, Hundi/Hawala

28 minutes ago
DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overlo ..

DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overloading transport

28 minutes ago
 One killed in road accident

One killed in road accident

28 minutes ago
 Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breac ..

Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breach

24 minutes ago
 DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

24 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oc ..

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oct 24

24 minutes ago
 Man dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

Man dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan