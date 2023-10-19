SEPA orders six builders to stop construction on violation of EPA act

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to six builders directing them to stop construction in Autobhan, Latifabad and other areas which is being constructed without any Environmental approval

On this occasion, Regional Incharge SEPA Imran Ali Abbasi told the media that on the directives of Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal implementation of Environmental law was being ensured and strict legal action was being taken against violators of the law without discrimination.

He said that builders were reminded several times through hearings and notices and other legal intimations but on continuous violation of EPA Act 2014 builders were ordered to stop construction.

