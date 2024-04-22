Open Menu

SEPA Organizes Earth Day Seminar In Sinjhoro, Calls For Action Against Plastic Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM

SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic pollution

On the instructions of provincial minister for environment, climate change, and coastal development Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, secretary Environment Nabila Umar, and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, a seminar was organized on Monday by the SEPA team at Government Higher Secondary School Sinjhoro to mark world Earth Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of provincial minister for environment, climate change, and coastal development Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, secretary Environment Nabila Umar, and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, a seminar was organized on Monday by the SEPA team at Government Higher Secondary School Sinjhoro to mark world Earth Day.

A large number of school teachers and students participated in the event while the SEPA officials and teachers addressed the audience regarding Earth Day.

The speakers emphasized that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the earth and secure its environment. Earth Day is celebrated worldwide, and this year's theme is "Planet vs. Plastic."

They highlighted the alarming increase in environmental pollution due to the widespread use of plastic, which was concerning for the global community.

Therefore, everyone must play their role in curbing the use of plastic. Experts emphasized that cloth, paper bags, and dry palm leaf baskets should be used instead of plastic bags to bring the use of plastic to zero level.

The SEPA district in-charge Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while talking to media informed that the objective of Earth Day was to make the environment free from plastic in which people from every sector have to play their role.

He said that plastic does not dissolve easily, it has a lifespan of 100 to 200 years and it is harmful to human health, aquatic life and the environment, so its alternatives should be used.

Related Topics

World Sinjhoro Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chin ..

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case

5 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian Pres ..

All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..

5 minutes ago
 Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL ..

Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL approved

5 minutes ago
 US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HES ..

US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO

5 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution to address plasti ..

NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution

9 minutes ago
 FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs ..

FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln

4 minutes ago
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered ra ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted

4 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder ..

Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case

4 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcom ..

Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching ..

Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude

4 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engageme ..

Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran

4 minutes ago
 Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal ..

Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan