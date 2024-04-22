- Home
SEPA Organizes Earth Day Seminar In Sinjhoro, Calls For Action Against Plastic Pollution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of provincial minister for environment, climate change, and coastal development Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, secretary Environment Nabila Umar, and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, a seminar was organized on Monday by the SEPA team at Government Higher Secondary School Sinjhoro to mark world Earth Day.
A large number of school teachers and students participated in the event while the SEPA officials and teachers addressed the audience regarding Earth Day.
The speakers emphasized that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the earth and secure its environment. Earth Day is celebrated worldwide, and this year's theme is "Planet vs. Plastic."
They highlighted the alarming increase in environmental pollution due to the widespread use of plastic, which was concerning for the global community.
Therefore, everyone must play their role in curbing the use of plastic. Experts emphasized that cloth, paper bags, and dry palm leaf baskets should be used instead of plastic bags to bring the use of plastic to zero level.
The SEPA district in-charge Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while talking to media informed that the objective of Earth Day was to make the environment free from plastic in which people from every sector have to play their role.
He said that plastic does not dissolve easily, it has a lifespan of 100 to 200 years and it is harmful to human health, aquatic life and the environment, so its alternatives should be used.
