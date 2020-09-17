SEPA raids markets to check trade of contraband plastic bags

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) district Tharparkar, Thursday, conducted raids in different markets of Mithi town and issued notices to wholesalers and retailers selling contraband plastic shopping bags.

The SEPA team, led by Additional in charge Tharparkar, Ali Muhammad Rind, issued notices under SEPA Act 2014 to wholesalers and retailers selling non-biodegradable plastic bags in violation of relevant environment protection laws and directed them to comply with Sindh government's notification in the regard.

The notice also warned of stringent legal action against the person involved in manufacturing or trade of contraband environmentally hazardous plastic bags.