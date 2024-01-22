Open Menu

SEPA Raids Traders Selling Non-biodegradable Plastic Shoppers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) raided the outlets of retail and wholesale shops selling non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags, confiscating large quantities of such bags.

The Regional In Charge of SEPA Abdul Jabbar Jokhio told the media here on Monday that the raids were carried out

in the Tower Market area on the directives of Director General Waris Ali Gabol.

He maintained that plastic bags which were harmful for the environment were being openly sold in that market.

The official said only biodegradable plastic bags were allowed for use and any trader violating that rule would be

charged under the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014.

