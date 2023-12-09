Open Menu

SEPA Raises Concerns Over Environmental Violations In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Assistant Director and Regional Incharge of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Ali Muhammad Rind expressed serious concerns on Saturday about environmental violations in Mirpurkhas.

According to the SEPA office, Assistant Director Technical Abdul Aziz Mehar led an inspection visit to various residential schemes in the city.

During the visit, the team uncovered significant violations of environmental laws by the developers. The colonies had been established without proper planning, environmental analysis, or necessary measures.

This lack of foresight is anticipated to result in substantial challenges for plot owners, encompassing issues related to clean water supply, sewage, and rainwater drainage.

Ali Mohammad Rind underscored the importance of compliance with environmental laws, emphasizing that every colony owner was required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from SEPA.

The owners of schemes were sternly directed to adhere to environmental laws, and failure to do so would result in strict legal action being taken against them.

