SEPA rebukes car makers for not complying with green laws

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal Tuesday visited different Automobile Industrial Units for checking their environmental issues in view of compliance to Sindh Environmental Protection Act-2014 and its rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal Tuesday visited different automobile Industrial Units for checking their environmental issues in view of compliance to Sindh Environmental Protection Act-2014 and its rules.

He visited the units including Kia Motors - Yunus & Brothers Group (YBG) and Master Motors (Group of Master Industry), said a statement on Tuesday.

The SEPA DG called upon the officials of the companies for adoption water conservation practices, zero discharge practices for the sustainable use of water and effective management of solid waste management system.

Moreover, during a site visit of Master Motors it was observed that the Master Motors did not follow the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and engaged in the violation of Section 17 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act-2014.

Similarly, operational activities of Master Motors also carried out in non-compliance with SEP Act-2014 and its Rules.

The SEPA DG showed displeasure on the management of Master Motors with regard their environmental issues and non-compliance of SEP Act-2014 and continuously engaged in the violation of SEP Act-2014 and called upon the hearing to explain their position concerning the violation of SEP Act-2014.

The Sindh EPA team visited the newly constructed Coal Yard of the DG Khan Cement Factory, at the coal storage yard and the SEPA team observed insufficient measures arrangements that leading a high concentration of dust emissions/particulate matters in the ambient environment and management called for personal hearing.

In addition, the SEPA DG also thoroughly visited different industrial units of Port Qasim area and directed the officials concerned to follow the environmental laws and its rules.