HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has disclosed that all the water filtration plants of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) are supplying 'unsafe' drinking water to the citizens of the city.

Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal wrote a letter in this regard to the corporation's Managing Director Zahid Khemtio on Monday.

He stated that the agency collected water samples from Jamshoro road, Hala Naka, Hussainabad, Latifabad, Paritabad and Ghangra Mori filtration plants for the lab test.

The DG added that the water analysis reports indicated concentration of different parameters in excess of Sindh Environment Quality Standards (SEQS) as notified by the provincial government for safe drinking water.

"The parameters were also in excess of the World Health Organization's guidelines for safe drinking water," he underlined.

The DG also pointed out that the residents of Hyderabad were as a consequence suffering from water borne diseases and health hazards.

Mughal emphasized that urgent remedial measures were required so that the water consumers could be protected from hazardous and contaminated water.

"In case of negligence to this advisory, the responsibility will lie on the entire management of WASA Hyderabad," he warned.