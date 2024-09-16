SEPA Report Reveals Supply Unsafe Drinking Water By HW&SBC's Filter Plants
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has disclosed that all the water filtration plants of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) are supplying 'unsafe' drinking water to the citizens of the city.
Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal wrote a letter in this regard to the corporation's Managing Director Zahid Khemtio on Monday.
He stated that the agency collected water samples from Jamshoro road, Hala Naka, Hussainabad, Latifabad, Paritabad and Ghangra Mori filtration plants for the lab test.
The DG added that the water analysis reports indicated concentration of different parameters in excess of Sindh Environment Quality Standards (SEQS) as notified by the provincial government for safe drinking water.
"The parameters were also in excess of the World Health Organization's guidelines for safe drinking water," he underlined.
The DG also pointed out that the residents of Hyderabad were as a consequence suffering from water borne diseases and health hazards.
Mughal emphasized that urgent remedial measures were required so that the water consumers could be protected from hazardous and contaminated water.
"In case of negligence to this advisory, the responsibility will lie on the entire management of WASA Hyderabad," he warned.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karim congratulates all Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)2 hours ago
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal holy month for all Muslims: Lehri2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II conducted at NCTC2 hours ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) held at PAC2 hours ago
-
KU seminar urges creating awareness for protecting ozone layer, environment2 hours ago
-
Commissioner stresses tight security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)2 hours ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Naran Police Station, issues new directives2 hours ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi2 hours ago
-
DC, CPO review arrangements of Eid Milad un Nabi procession route2 hours ago
-
PHC to organise awareness seminar on dengue treatment2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Zaireen attending Urs of Khawaja Allauddin Sabir in India2 hours ago