SEPA Reviews Hospital Based Waste Disposal Arrangements At Agha Khan Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), led by its Additional Director General, Waqar Hussain Phulputo here on Saturday visited the Agha Khan Hospital and reviewed its arrangements for disposal of hazardous and non hazardous waste.

According to SEPA spokesman, the of the team was in accordance to the directives of Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtuza Wahab.

SEPA team was said to had specially inspected process right from generation, to treatment and environment-friendly disposal of the medical as well as surgical waste coupled with the methods used for the segregation of used sharp medical items from solid waste and the process of incineration of harmful waste.

The team was said to also include SEPA's Deputy Directors Azhar Khan and Shafiullah Laghari and Assistant Directors Imran Nabi and Shoaib while Colonel Umar and Naveed of Agha Khan Hospital assisted the team in the exercise.

It may be noted that last week, the Advisor on Environment and Secretary Environment to the Sindh Chief Minister had convened a meeting of the representatives of government and private hospitals of Karachi at the office of Commissioner Karachi. On the occasion, he had directed all private and government hospitals of Karachi to immediately submit their Hospital Waste Management (HWM) Plan to SEPA in accordance with the Hospital Waste Management (HWM) Rules 2014.

Additional Director General of SEPA, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto who is also Sindh focal person on HWM was asked to issue notices to both private and public hospitals for hearing of disposal of medical solid waste arrangements at the earliest by regularly inviting each hospital of the city for getting their modus operandi of the same.

