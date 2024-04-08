Open Menu

SEPA Sanghar Initiates Water Quality Testing In Jhol And Surroundings

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SEPA Sanghar initiates water quality testing in Jhol and surroundings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following directives from Secretary of environment, climate change and coastal development Sindh Nabeela Omar and Director General environment protection Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the SEPA Sanghar team, led by Ahsan Naeem has obtained samples of drinking and drainage water for testing from various locations in Jhol city and its surroundings.

The SEPA team has sent the samples to the laboratory obtained from filter plants, water supply and underground water for examination.

The Incharge SEPA Sanghar Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that directives have been issued by the SEPA head office to conduct quality checks on drinking water, and in this regard, samples of drinking water are being taken from various areas by the SEPA Sanghar team.

Moreover, he said that samples of sewage water are also being collected to ensure the provision of clean and healthy drinking water to the public. He added that apart from this, measures are being taken to protect agricultural water from pollution.

