UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Seals Mill For Producing Oil From Chicken Offal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

SEPA seals mill for producing oil from chicken offal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) here Friday sealed a mill producing soap making oil from the chicken offal without any government authorization.  An official of SEPA informed that the agency's Hyderabad Region In Charge Imran Abbasi took the action in Behan Mori area in Husri.

The mill was also producing the chicken feed.

According to the official, the action was taken on the public complaints about foul smell which had engulfed the entire locality and had become a health hazard.

Related Topics

Sindh Oil Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

55 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

2 hours ago

Bakhtawar Bhuttoâ€™s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

2 hours ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

2 hours ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.