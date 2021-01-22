SEPA seals mill for producing oil from chicken offal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) here Friday sealed a mill producing soap making oil from the chicken offal without any government authorization. An official of SEPA informed that the agency's Hyderabad Region In Charge Imran Abbasi took the action in Behan Mori area in Husri.

The mill was also producing the chicken feed.

According to the official, the action was taken on the public complaints about foul smell which had engulfed the entire locality and had become a health hazard.