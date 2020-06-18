SEPA seizes banned plastic bags during raids

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Thursday conducted raids at different markets of Naushahro Feroze and seized banned plastic bags

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Thursday conducted raids at different markets of Naushahro Feroze and seized banned plastic bags.

The Assistant Director SEPA Sukkur, Assadullah Tunio, on directive of advisor to Sindh CM, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, conducted raids at different shops to check sale of plastic bags banned for their hazardous implications on the environment.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, during the action a large quantity of banned plastic bags was confiscated and challans were issued on the spot to the violators.

The Assistant Director warned the shopkeepers strict action would be taken against the selling of banned plastic bangs and asked them to sell environment-friendly shopping bags specified by the government.

