SEPA serves notices to 15 different building projects in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served notices to builders and developers pertaining to 15 different construction projects, in Karachi , for failing to acquire mandatory approval of the authority.

A SEPA spokesman said the projects, both residential and commercial, are those presently underway in the district south of the metropolis and added they are unable to meet the sustainable development and standards of SEPA.

The concerned builders have commenced the construction work without obtaining approval followed by submission of environmental impact assessment (EIA) of their respective projects.

EIA reports were said to encompass specifics of the measures adopted, under the development/construction project, vis-a-viz environmental protection and resource conservation during the construction and operation.