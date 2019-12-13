UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Serves Notices To 15 Different Building Projects In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

SEPA serves notices to 15 different building projects in Karachi

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served notices to builders and developers pertaining to 15 different construction projects, in Karachi, for failing to acquire mandatory approval of the authority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served notices to builders and developers pertaining to 15 different construction projects, in Karachi, for failing to acquire mandatory approval of the authority.

A SEPA spokesman said the projects, both residential and commercial, are those presently underway in the district south of the metropolis and added they are unable to meet the sustainable development and standards of SEPA.

The concerned builders have commenced the construction work without obtaining approval followed by submission of environmental impact assessment (EIA) of their respective projects.

EIA reports were said to encompass specifics of the measures adopted, under the development/construction project, vis-a-viz environmental protection and resource conservation during the construction and operation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

29 minutes ago

UN Calls Indian Bill Granting Expedited Citizenshi ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission Wants Zero Tariffs in Trade Wi ..

4 minutes ago

More rain forecast at isolated places 13 Dec 2019

4 minutes ago

China to launch inspection on building of law base ..

4 minutes ago

EU to Hold 'Extremely Important' Summit With China ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.