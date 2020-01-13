SEPA serves notices to different civic agencies in Karachi

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served reminders of its earlier notices to five different civic agencies of Karachi on complaints of dumping of solid waste into the sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served reminders of its earlier notices to five different civic agencies of Karachi on complaints of dumping of solid waste into the sea.

According to SEPA spokesman it was a month ago that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), District Municipal Corporation - South, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Cantonment Board - Clifton were issued notices for dumping solid waste into the sea.

However, despite passage of more than 30 days, it was registered that they had not responded to them, therefore, as reminder they were re-despatched the notices.

In earlier notices, issued on the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtuza Wahab, they were offered an opportunity of personal hearing to defend their position on subject matter. However none of them availed the opportunity.

Under the latest step, concerned officials of the these civic agencies have been directed to submit their progress report on subject matter within week's time failing which action would be initiated against them as per provision of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

The action may include indictment via court of civil judge or judicial magistrate.