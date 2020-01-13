UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Serves Notices To Different Civic Agencies In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

SEPA serves notices to different civic agencies in Karachi

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served reminders of its earlier notices to five different civic agencies of Karachi on complaints of dumping of solid waste into the sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has served reminders of its earlier notices to five different civic agencies of Karachi on complaints of dumping of solid waste into the sea.

According to SEPA spokesman it was a month ago that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), District Municipal Corporation - South, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Cantonment Board - Clifton were issued notices for dumping solid waste into the sea.

However, despite passage of more than 30 days, it was registered that they had not responded to them, therefore, as reminder they were re-despatched the notices.

In earlier notices, issued on the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtuza Wahab, they were offered an opportunity of personal hearing to defend their position on subject matter. However none of them availed the opportunity.

Under the latest step, concerned officials of the these civic agencies have been directed to submit their progress report on subject matter within week's time failing which action would be initiated against them as per provision of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

The action may include indictment via court of civil judge or judicial magistrate.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Water Progress May Court

Recent Stories

ADNOC continues drive to deliver more energy, prot ..

41 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter of I. ..

40 seconds ago

Meeting reviews development schemes underway in Ba ..

42 seconds ago

British Embassy delegation calls on IG Punjab

43 seconds ago

Rawalpinid Model Courts awards RI to 6 accused

45 seconds ago

China's small commodity hub plans to double cargo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.