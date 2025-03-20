SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad organized various events at Government Boys Degree College

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Minister Environment, Climate Change Coastal Development Sindh, Dost Muhammad Rahimon, Secretary Environment Agha Shahnawaz Khan and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the Regional In charge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Ameer Sumbul, organized a rally, Seminar and Tree Plantation Drive in Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah.

The event was attended by Principal, Professors and students of the college in large number. Addressing the rally and seminar, SEPA Regional In charge Dr. Gul Ameer Sumbul said that every year, SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad celebrates "Water Day" with great enthusiasm.

Highlighting the importance of water, SEPA Regional In charge said, Today we are celebrating World Water Day to emphasize the importance of fresh water and sustainable management of water resources.

He said that in addition to the construction of new water reserves, we have to ensure the best use of the resources available.

He said that according to the World Resources Institute, about half the world's population, about three and a half billion people, will face water shortages by 2025, and in many areas, drinking, agriculture and water will not be available for industries.

Addressing the ceremony, Principal Professor Muzammil Zahoor of Degree College said that March 22 is World Water Day and on this occasion it is intended to consider the importance of clean water and the implications of water shortage. He said that today, about 2 billion people around the world have no access to clean water.

