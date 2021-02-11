UrduPoint.com
SEPA Shut Down Factories

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:37 PM

The Director-General of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmad Mughal inspected the cotton waste, rice straw and husk factories in the Hyderabad site area to prevent and control air pollution and immediately issued orders for closure, on the spot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Director-General of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmad Mughal inspected the cotton waste, rice straw and husk factories in the Hyderabad site area to prevent and control air pollution and immediately issued orders for closure, on the spot.

Later, DG SEPA Naeem Ahmad Mughal inspected the brick kilns in Tando Haider and its surrounding in detail and issued legal action orders under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 against the kilns causing environmental pollution, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Regional Incharge SEPA Hyderabad Imran Ali Abbasi said that such operations will continue in the future and no unit that spreads environmental pollution will be spared and legal action will be taken against them as per SEP Act 2014.

