SEPA shuts down illegal plastic factory, brick kiln

NAUSHHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Director and Regional Incharge Sindh environmental protection agency (SEPA) Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbuul on Wednesday sealed a plastic factory in Tharoo shah and brick kiln near Bhriya on violation of Environment act.

Incharge SEPA Naushehroferoze Asadullah Tunio and Zulfiqar Bhatti were also accompanied with him.

Talking to the Media official said that the plastic factory was sealed due to manufacturing plastic bags from prohibited raw material and the factory owner was also apprised about relevant law while the brick kiln owner was directed to submit his reply in this regard but failed to furnish the report.

Officials warned brick kiln owners to implement EPA act otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.