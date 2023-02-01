UrduPoint.com

SEPA Shuts Down Six Recycling Plastic Factories

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 12:17 AM

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) here on Tuesday shut down 6 recycling plastic factories and served notices to 10 other factories and warehouses in the SITE area and near Nara Jail

The incharge of SEPA Hyderabad Region, Imran Ali Abbassi informed that a team of SEPA led by him raided different places and found blatant violation of the environmental laws.

He claimed that closed plastic recycling plants were immensely causing air pollution by burning plastic.

According to him, the plastic recycling factories were served many notices asking them to comply with the environmental standards but those factories ignored SEPA's successive warnings.

He said SEPA would take action against all industries and small factories which did not comply with Sindh Environment Protect Act, 2014.

