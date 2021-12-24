SEPA specified violation of environmental laws in reconstruction etc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has pointed out violation of the environmental laws in the reconstruction and widening of over 6 kilometers long stretch on Wadhu Wah road in Qasimabad town of Hyderabad

In a written addressed to the Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch on Friday, In charge of SEPA Hyderabad Region Imran Ali Abbassi underlined that the provisions of Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014, which regulated the road construction were not being followed.

"According to the Act, it is mandatory to conduct Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) before commencing the projects," he underscored.

"No proponent of a project shall commence construction or operation unless (the contractor) has filed with the provincial agency an initial environmental examination or where the project is likely to cause an adverse environmental effect, an EIA is obtained," he added.

He complained that the mitigation measures which stop the air pollution had not been taken by the contractor and the executing agency.

"As a result, the air quality has deteriorated due to high levels of dust emissions causing health hazards to the general public," the SEPA official stated.

"Instructions should be issued to the executing agency to sprinkle water at least twice a day to suppress dust on the road for protection of human health," he added.

He asked the Commissioner to ensure that the Act and its rules were complied and prior approval of SEPA was obtained before initiating a construction project.

According to him, the Act was aimed at protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment as well as prevention and control of pollution and supporting sustainable development in the province.