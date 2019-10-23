UrduPoint.com
SEPA Stops Operations Of A Factory For Air Pollution In Sher Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:42 PM

SEPA stops operations of a factory for air pollution in Sher Shah

The manufacturing operations of a factory situated at Toor Baba Road off Sher Shah were stopped, under the charge of causing atmospheric pollution, by a team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The manufacturing operations of a factory situated at Toor Baba Road off Sher Shah were stopped, under the charge of causing atmospheric pollution, by a team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) here on Wednesday .

The spokesman of SEPA sharing details of the exercise said it was on the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab and Secretary of the Department, Khan Muhammad Mahar, that action was taken against the culprits.

The authorities, he said ordered the needed action on basis of public complaints against the unit involved in gaseous emissions above the permissible limits.

The SEPA team, along with local administration, were said to had consequently visited the factory M/s Safe Metal and found it to be discharging gas from its manufacturing of zinc oxide from zinc metal through intense heating process.

As a result, it was found to be creating air pollution in and around its operating area causing serious health problems to people in addition to severely compromising the atmosphere.

The SEPA team, headed by Deputy Director Waris Gabol, was said to had stopped the factory from operating further as its operational procedure was found to be in clear violation of Sindh Environment Protection Act 2014 (SEP Act 2014).

Sindh Advisor on Environment, Murtuza Wahab has warned that such actions against the polluters would be ensured across the board without any distinction.

