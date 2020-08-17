SEPA takes action against construction projects

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has initiated various types of legal action with reference to Section 17 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 (SEP Act14) against seven construction projects of residential and commercial buildings which are in progress in various localities of District East of Karachi division.

The action had been taken on the directives of Spokesperson of Government of Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, said a statement on Monday.

According to details, an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) has been issued on an under-construction project situated in P.E.C.H Society as soon as it was established that the project is being constructed in open violation of the concerned clauses of SEP-Act14.

While another EPO was under process which will be issued on another such project being carried out in Bahadurabad.

Besides, the proponents of another two projects under construction in Scheme 33 and PIB Colony are being directed to appear in person before Director General SEPA to defend their position that why not a legal action with regard to their violation may be initiated against them.

Two more projects of similar nature are being further surveyed from environmental point of view and their management has been informed in this regard.

The management of seventh construction project located at Shaheed-e-Millat Road has submitted its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report in SEPA which is being processed as per concerned rules and regulations.

It may be pointed out that it is mandatory for all development projects in Sindh to obtain their environmental approval from SEPA else their environmental clearance will remain in question. People interested to buy any shop or flat in any construction project in Sindh should check an NoC issued from SEPA, in addition to other necessary documents, before initiating their booking process.

A development project carried out without obtaining its environmental approval puts severe harmful effects on environment and climate conditions of the area.