SEPA team seizes large cache of banned plastic bags

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A team of the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) raided the wholesale dealers selling the banned polythene plastic bags in the Tower Market Area here on Thursday.

The Regional Director SEPA, Imran Ali Abbasi, informed that they seized a large cache of the polythene plastic bags from the market.

He said the SEPA warned the shopkeepers to stop trading the banned items to avoid legal action against them.He briefed that only the use of biodegradable plastic bags was allowed under the law.

Abbasi warned the traders that the SEPA would continue to raid the wholesale markets selling the banned plastic bags.