Sepa team visits Peoples Medical College Hospital, reviews cleanliness situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A team of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) on Wednesday visited Peoples Medical College Hospital and reviewed sanitation and cleanliness situation there.

The Sepa team led by regional in-charge Imran Ali Abbasi and Shaheed Benazirabad district in-charge Gul Ameer Sumbal were visiting on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Director General (DG) Sepa Naeem Ahmad Mughal.

On the occasion, Gul Ameer Sumbal, district In-charge reprimanded hospital administration on unsatisfactory hygienic condition and said that due to the slackness of hospital administration, the incinerator was not being run and chemical waste of hospital was being burned at different places, which was causing adverse effects on human lives.

During his visit to different wards of the hospital, he said that no contravention of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 under law of Department of Protection 2014 would be tolerated.

He said doctors and paramedical staff on duty had no information about how to maintain sanitation and dispose of hospital waste legally while old incinerators were also lying nonfunctional.

The sepa team expressed annoyance over the disposal of waste water of laboratory, Operation Theater and gynae ward in sewerage lines.