SEPA Team Visits Private, Govt Laboratories

Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

SEPA team visits private, govt laboratories

A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) visited the private and government laboratories in the Doctors' Line area in Saddar here Monday to observe the environmental laws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) visited the private and government laboratories in the Doctors' Line area in Saddar here Monday to observe the environmental laws.

The team, led by acting Regional Director Imran Ali Abbassi, noted that the labs were not following the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014, with regard to the disposal of hazardous waste.

Abbassi strictly directed the labs to follow the concerned laws and ensure safe disposal of the waste.

He warned the labs that the SEPA would take action against them according to the law if the disregard to the environmental laws was observed in their practice.

