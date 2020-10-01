SEPA to introduce Cleaner Production Policy

On the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, Sindh Environmental Protection (SEPA) has prepared the initial draft of the Cleaner Production Policy with the help of a few consultants and has already initiated the consultative process to get views of stakeholders to finalize it soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):On the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, Sindh Environmental Protection (SEPA) has prepared the initial draft of the Cleaner Production Policy with the help of a few consultants and has already initiated the consultative process to get views of stakeholders to finalize it soon.

SEPA with the help of WWF, Pakistan engaged M/s Management Environmental and Social Solutions Company (MESSCO) Pvt. Ltd as a lead Policy Consultant and M/s Indus Environmental Engineering Services (IEEC) as a co consultant for making the final draft of the referred policy, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

In this regard, it conducted a consultative workshop in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan and Indus Messco Consortium (IMC) on Wednesday here in a local hotel with renowned environmental experts to take their views to further hone the draft of the referred policy to make it a comprehensive document which can be put into practice smoothly with discernible results.

Speaking at the workshop, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Additional Director General, SEPA said Cleaner Production Policy is actually a way-head to environmental legislative mechanism to provide detailed guidelines to manufacturing and services sectors for safer production practices.

Defining its basic concept, he said that cleaner production is the continuous application of an integrated preventive environmental strategy applied to processes, products, and services to increase overall efficiency and reduce risks to humans and the environment.

He further said that the initiative has been taken to develop a robust cleaner production policy and in the later stages, the document may provide a framework for implementation of certain environmental standards to address the environmental challenges as a result of industrial operations in Sindh.

"Once this policy is approved Sindh will be the leading province to introduce Cleaner Production in Pakistan", he added.

Jibran Khalid Sr. Environmental Specialist and the leading author of the initial draft policy document on cleaner production shed light on the key aspects of the policy, covering the objectives, outcomes, and proposed implementation phases of the policy on cleaner production during his presentation.

The action plan based on the policy document will consist of three phases he added; short-term, mid-term and long-term, with defined activities and objectives under each phase.

During his presentation, he further said that a Cleaner Production Cell (CPC) may be established in SEPA and this strategy will enable SEPA to achieve higher acceptance of the policy by the industrial associations and other stakeholders.

Followed by this presentation the meeting participants were divided in (04) working groups in order to have a guided and coordinated effort to review the initial draft of the cleaner production policy and implementation plan.

Irfan Ahmed, a representative of UNIDO, updated the forum that the cleaner production is already being implemented within a number of industrial units on a voluntary basis but there is a need of a systematic and effective defined policy to further strengthen the system.

He suggested that SEPA once the policy is approved may engage certified auditors to ensure the policy implementations within industries. The incentive-based approach needs to be adopted by SEPA to reward the industries already taking cleaner production initiatives across the province.

Dr Kishan Chand Mukwana policy advisor of IMC, Love Kumar of WWF also spoke on the occasion.

Participants included representatives from governmental institutions, manufacturing associations, financial institutions, and private sector organizations among others.

SEPA is planning to organize more consultative workshops in order to take all the relevant stakeholders on board before the proposed policy document is approved by the Government of Sindh (GoS).

It may be pointed out that the policy consultants followed the standard policy development cycle and in line with the standardized practice for policy development, IMC organized the present workshop which was planned in continuation of the multiple consultation sessions, key informant interviews and consultative workshops organized in last few months.

During these workshops and consultation meetings, a number of stakeholders from various government departments, NGOs, and Industrial Associations upon directions of SEPA and WWF, Pakistan were approached by IMC team.

WWF-Pakistan is taking lead in this task of SEPA as both had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the year 2018, under the umbrella of that MoU both parties agreed to work together for the betterment of the environment in the region.