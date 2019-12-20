UrduPoint.com
SEPA To Open District Offices In Karachi To Help Control Pollution

SEPA to open district offices in Karachi to help control pollution

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) will open its offices in every single district of Karachi to help expand and improve monitoring of environment in the ever growing metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) will open its offices in every single district of Karachi to help expand and improve monitoring of environment in the ever growing metropolis.

A decision in this regard was made in a meeting held here Friday under the chairmanship of Khan Muhammad Mahar, provincial secretary for environment, climate change and coastal development, also attended by district in-charges of the authority.

These officials, and their technical staff, are presently based at the SEPA head office located in Korangi Industrial Area trying to handle aggravating situation in districts from a centralized site.

The meeting extensively reviewed the performance of these officials and concluded that lack of sufficient logistics and manpower was severely compromising the efforts needed to achieve required goal of a pollution free metropolis.

Since districts could not be fully covered hence the meeting decided that separate district offices manned by technical staff be established to keep vigil and consequently counter pollution through prompt action against violators of law.

