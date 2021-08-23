SEPA urges for implementing environmental protection mechanisms

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) visited the Kunar oil and gas field here on Monday and warned its management to implement the environmental protection mechanisms in their operations.

In charge SEPA Hyderabad Region Imran Ali Abbassi informed that the agency would take action against the company under the provisions of Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014, if their directions were not implemented.

According to Abbassi, the team also checked the SEPA issued no objection certificates (NOCs) to the company as well as the implementation over the NOCs.

He said that the team inspected the management of the wastewater and the emissions.

"The groundwater is becoming polluted in the area surrounding the company because of the oil and gas exploration activities," he observed.

Abbassi said it was also noted that the company was not providing any facilities to the local people.

The SEPA asked the management to address all the shortcomings pointed out by the team to avoid facing action under the concerned laws.