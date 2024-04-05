SEPA Visits Ultrafiltration Plant Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the instructions, Dr. Gul Amir Sambal, Regional Incharge of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Nabila Umar, Secretary of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development of the Government of Sindh, and Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Director General of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), visited the clean drinking water ultrafiltration plant and sewage treatment plant Nawabshah with his team.
The regional in-charge said that on the occasion the water ultrafiltration plant was operational with 50% efficiency with a capacity of 6 million gallons per day, and the sewage plant was non-operational since 2019, which has been directed to the concerned officers to make it functional.
Regional in-charge Dr. Gul Amir Sambal further said that there is a risk of spreading diseases due to dirty water.
SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad is always working towards drinking water and drainage to provide clean, transparent and germ-free water to the people, he added.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple electrocuted5 minutes ago
-
Two bike riders killed in road crash5 minutes ago
-
Counter Terrorism Dept. releases lists of incident so far in 202415 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy calls on defence minister, ensures continued support for mutual collaboration15 minutes ago
-
DC paid surprise visit to vegetable market15 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh CM25 minutes ago
-
Emergency Control Room established in City25 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute25 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute25 minutes ago
-
3 childrens poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh25 minutes ago
-
Employee shot over resisting robbery25 minutes ago
-
Three pesticides dealers booked:35 minutes ago