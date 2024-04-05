SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the instructions, Dr. Gul Amir Sambal, Regional Incharge of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Nabila Umar, Secretary of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development of the Government of Sindh, and Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Director General of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), visited the clean drinking water ultrafiltration plant and sewage treatment plant Nawabshah with his team.

The regional in-charge said that on the occasion the water ultrafiltration plant was operational with 50% efficiency with a capacity of 6 million gallons per day, and the sewage plant was non-operational since 2019, which has been directed to the concerned officers to make it functional.

Regional in-charge Dr. Gul Amir Sambal further said that there is a risk of spreading diseases due to dirty water.

SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad is always working towards drinking water and drainage to provide clean, transparent and germ-free water to the people, he added.