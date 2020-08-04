Sepaktakraw training camps to be organized soon across Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in collaboration with Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Games Association would soon organise Sepaktakraw training camps in all divisions of Sindh, said Vice President of Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Iqbal Siddiqui on Tuesday.

Iqbal Siddiqui informed that all the preparation for training camps was finalized and as soon as the government would permit the sports activities the training camps would commence.

Secretary General of Hyderabad Sepaktakraw Association Amir Kifayat would be the Chief Organizer.

He thanked President Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Syed Asrar-ul-Hassan Abidi for support and promotion of game.

He thanked the federation for provision of Sepaktakraw ball which is not prepared in Pakistan and is imported from Thailand and Malaysia and its very costly.

The other members of organizing committee Muhammad Nazim (Deputy Chief Organiser), Aziz ud Din, Hammed (Sukkur), Khawar Ahmed, Faisal Saleem, Anila Khan, Saima Ishaq, Rehana Bhatti, Sultan Zai, Sanam Baloch, Zahid Ahmad (Advocate), Abid Husssain (Advocate), Ubaid Bakali, Zohair Ali, Sadiq Abbas (Chief Coach), Wajeeh Ul Hassan Chouhan, Hafiz Mansoor (Asst. Coach), Tariq Rehmat Fitness Coach, Nazia Hussain, Kiran Ali, Zohaib Baloch, and Usman Zubair (Asst.).

After the completion of the camps, the final date of the Sindh Championship will be declared.