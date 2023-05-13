UrduPoint.com

Separate 40-bed Gastroenterology Ward Set Up At LGH

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Separate 40-bed Gastroenterology Ward set up at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A separate 40-bed Gastroenterology Ward has been set up at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to facilitate patients.

This was stated by Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Professor Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the media, here on Saturday.

He said that patients suffering from diseases of stomach, intestines and liver would be provided with the best treatment facilities while the ward would be supervised by Professor Muhammad Akif Dilshad.

The principal said that daily check-up of patients would be undertaken in Hepatitis, Gastro Clinic Outdoor, and considering the sensitivity of the diseases, medical experts would treat patients accordingly. "Every possible step will be taken to provide maximum relief to patients," he promised. He said that a large number of patients coming to the department would benefit after establishment of the separate ward.

To a question, Prof Al-Fareed said that the purpose of establishment of the Gastroenterology Ward was to reduce burden of patients on medical wards, while quality healthcare would also be upgraded with this step.

He said hepatitis B vaccine was being provided by the Punjab government free of cost to the patients. Moreover, he added, the LGH was the only hospital in the province where free of cost "Fibro Scan" facility was also available and it was the most modern method to diagnose and examine the patient's liver to determine the extent to which that was affected by jaundice.

He said that the hospital had a world-class department for the diagnosis of hepatitis and other liver problems where endoscopy, ERCP, Colonoscopy and EUS were performed under the supervision of medical experts. He said that the administration of hospital was trying its best to provide the latest facilities to patients at the LGH for which doctors and other staff was working day and night and all available resources were being utilised as well.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Shafqat Rasool, Dr Ghiyasul Hasan, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were also present.

