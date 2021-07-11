UrduPoint.com
Separate Barracks Being Constructed In Prisons To Ensure Safety Of Female

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Around seven multi-story barracks were being constructed in seven jails of Punjab for the safety and care of women and their children, said an official of Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) here on Sunday.

Talking to APP he said that a Prisoner Management Information System had also been launched in 21 jails of the province, he added He said that in the majority of cases the women prisoners were confined in separate female jails in Punjab on the basis of their crime and age.

"All the female prisoners are confined in female barracks and only dealt by female staff as per the Pakistan Prison Rules.

There is a total of 63 separate female barracks in prisons across the country to ensure the safety and security of female inmates.

In Punjab, it has been observed that female inmates can register complaints before any forum.

The learned Sessions Judges, Inspector General of Prisons & Regional command also visit on a regular basis for redressal of grievances of the female inmates.

The current rules do not have any provisions for complaint mechanisms, the draft of the new Punjab Prison Rules contains an entire chapter on the registration of complaints and the process of how they are considered and prioritized.

He further added that all possible steps were being taken for the betterment of the prisoners, he added.

