Separate Booking Counter Set Up For Senior Citizens, Women, And Disabled Persons In Railway Reservation Office Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

A separate counter has been set up in Railway Reservation Office (RRO) Rawalpindi for senior citizens, women and disabled persons

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) A separate counter has been set up in Railway Reservation Office (RRO) Rawalpindi for senior citizens, women and disabled persons.This step has been taken in view of the inconvenience being caused to the senior citizens, women and disabled persons as they were to wait for hours in queues for booking their seats.

Under the directives of railway minister, Divisional Superintendent Railway has issued orders to all reservations offices to take measures to mitigate the difficulties of senior citizens, women and disabled persons in connection with booking of seats.

