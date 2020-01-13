Separate cell for transgender, women, children established at Malir City police station

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :First-ever separate cell for Transgender, Women and Child Protection was inaugurated at the Malir City Police Station on Monday.

The cell was inaugurated in a simple ceremony by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, said a statement.

The ceremony was attended by a number of transgender, women, lawyers and notables of the area. Representatives of transgender community expressed their gratitude over the establishment of cell. They also hoped that their issues would be resolved through this cell.