Separate Corner Set Up At Madni Park For Special Children

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Kareem Bakhsh paid a visit to two city parks on Wednesday to check progress made so far on a separate corner developed for the special children at Madni park and a mini zoo at Shah Shams park.

During the visit at Madni Park, Kareem Bakhsh ordered officials to improve the landscape and the condition of swings at the corner set up for special children at Madni Park. The DG PHA also visited Shah Shams park where he witnessed the mini zoo and asked officials to take better care of birds and other animals in accordance with the weather conditions besides providing them suitable food.

The DG said that PHA was committed to develop green belts and improve parks in the city of saints to provide quality atmosphere to the citizens.

