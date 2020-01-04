UrduPoint.com
Separate Counter Set Up At New International Airport Islamabad To Facilitate Female Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:49 PM

Separate counter set up at new international airport Islamabad to facilitate female passengers

A separate counter has been set up on new Islamabad airport to facilitate lady passengers under the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) A separate counter has been set up on new Islamabad airport to facilitate lady passengers under the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.With the establishment of this counter the female passengers will complete their screening phase by passing through separate line set up on airport.

Airport management has said female passengers were facing difficulties due to long queues and rush.According to media reports such arrangements are being made on other airports in the country to facilitate female passengers.CII authorities have said that separate lines will be ensured for female passengers on other airports.

