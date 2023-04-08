Separate counters to offer free flour to transgenders introduced at different locations

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration established separate counters for the provision of free flour bags to transgenders in Muzaffargarh.

According to Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar, transgenders are a very important segment of our society.

The government is taking every possible step for the welfare of transgenders.

He maintained that President of the Transgenders Association Shahana Abbas was facilitating the distribution of free flour among transgenders.

The administration has established counters at different locations to facilitate them, Dogar said.