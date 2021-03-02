Separate development plan for every district : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A separate development plan for every district will be devised in consultation with MNAs and MPAs to complete public welfare schemes on priority basis.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to a host of MNAs including Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Riaz Khan Mazari, Niaz Ahmad Jhakhar, Malik Muhammad Ahsanullah Tiwana, Muhammad Shabbir Ali, Makhdoom Samiul Hasan Gillani, Malik Abdul Ghafoor Watto, Javed Iqbal Warraich, Syed Mubin Ahmad, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Tahir Iqbal and others in Islamabad.

The MNAs apprised the CM about their Constituencies related problems, said a handout issued here.The CM issued directions for the solution of various issues and reiterated that the government was working round the clock to resolve the public problems.

" I am in constant contact with parliamentarians, and consultation with Punjab based MNAs will be continued", he added.

He said the nation has unwavering trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and were united under him,and regretted that critics were trying to disrupt the development process.

The critics however remained unsuccessful on every occasion, he added, and stated the development process will not stop.

The CM deplored that the opposition was doing politics of non-issues as it lacked any solid agenda. He said the era of befooling masses through hollow slogans was over.

He mentioned that the journey of development was extended to underdeveloped areas, as well as to the cities, that remained neglected in the past. Unlike the past practices, funds were not given to some specific cities as a policy of composite development had been evolved, concluded the CM.