Separate driving test centre for women inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Traffic police have established a driving test centre for women and transgenders here at police lines.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmed Lone here on Thursday where staff was also briefed about SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure).

CTO Maqsood Ahmed Lone said that traffic police were taking several initiatives to facilitate the citizens to get driving licenses.

He asked the women to visit the centre for a test and get driving licenses whichwere mandatory for driving vehicles.