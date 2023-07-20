Open Menu

Separate Driving Test Centre For Women Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Separate driving test centre for women inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Traffic police have established a driving test centre for women and transgenders here at police lines.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmed Lone here on Thursday where staff was also briefed about SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure).

CTO Maqsood Ahmed Lone said that traffic police were taking several initiatives to facilitate the citizens to get driving licenses.

He asked the women to visit the centre for a test and get driving licenses whichwere mandatory for driving vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Visit Vehicles Traffic Women

Recent Stories

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

34 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

39 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

47 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan