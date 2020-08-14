Separate homeland created to preserve Muslim heritage,culture, identity: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent and the aim of a separate homeland was to preserve Muslim heritage, culture and identity.

Speaking during an award distribution ceremony organised by the Press Information Department (PID) in honour of the writers, and artists, he said recognition of their contribution and services was vital.

The minister said during past over seven decades many ups and downs were witnessed by the society. He said that unfortunately the literature, poetry, arts and culture and sports had witnessed decline.

Shibli said that many artists and producers strived hard and were part of the past glory of radio Pakistan, ptv and performing arts but now that enthusiasm and spirit was lacking in all fields and politics was no exception.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was his inspiration for joining politics to bring a change in the country as the past political leadership failed to deliver.

The minister said that the first two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were difficult due the problems inherited by it and the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. However, he expressed the satisfaction that with the grace of Allah Almighty and due to the strategy of the government, the situation in Pakistan was far better than many countries. He said that now difficult time was over and good time was round the corner.

The minister said it was the responsibility of all segments of the society to work hard to hand over a better Pakistan to the next generation. He said that Independence Day was a good opportunity to reiterate the commitment for taking all possible measures to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous welfare state as envisioned by its founders.

Shibli said that the present leadership of the country was determined to ensure rule of law and merit in the country and make it a modern Islamic welfare state.

He said that on this day the nation should feel for Kashmiris who were facing worst state terrorism by fascist Modi regime of India.

He requested the senior artists and writers to train the new generation in their respective fields .

Earlier Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in his speech said the fields of literature, art and culture had witnessed a decline during the past few decades which was a cause of concern. He said that the young generation had the technology in their hands but did not have teachers to guide them. He said that the importance of freedom was realized by slave people like Kashmiris and Palestinians.

He said once Pakistani radio and television dramas had great viewership due to their class but now the standards had declined and same was the situation in fields of literature and these fields needed to be revived.

He said that the artists and writers who were being given awards were role model for their successors.

Earlier Principal Information Officer Shehera Shahid welcomed the artists, writers and other guests. Those who were given awards included senior journalists Zia ur Rehman Kashmiri and Nisar Ahmed Shakir, newscaster Kanwal Naseer, artists Nighat Aman, Laila Zuberi,Ayub Khoso,Taj Buledi, Rabia Tabbasum, Sajad Kishwar and Raees Ahmed,poet Javed Ahmed and senior PTV producer Khwaja Najmul Hassan.

Besides Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Tariq Mehmood and Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.