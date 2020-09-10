Separate homeland for Muslims untiring efforts of Quaid: PILER ED

UrduPoint.com
Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Labor and Education Research (PILER), Karamat Ali Thursday said that the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made untiring efforts to achieve a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan for the Muslims of sub-continent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Labor and education Research (PILER), Karamat Ali Thursday said that the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made untiring efforts to achieve a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Talking to APP, he paid rich tribute to the father of the nation, he further said Jinnah was a man of principles and never compromised on this principle stance.

His motto of unity, faith and discipline was a guarantor of the country's progress and prosperity, Ali added.

He urged the nation to follow the principles of founder of Pakistan for making Pakistan strong and prosperous Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 and was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan.

Jinnah was Pakistan's first Governor-General and passed away on September 11, 1948.

The nation would observe his death anniversary on Friday (September 11). Public and private sector organizations, political parties and educational institutions would arrange symposiums, walk, exhibitions and national songs competitions to highlight the personality, leadership and achievements of Jinnah.

Newspapers would publish supplements while state-owned ptv and private channels would air special transmission to pay homage to the father of the nation and highlight his vision for the motherland.

