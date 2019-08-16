Separate hostel for disabled working women in capital demanded

Representatives of civil society on Friday demanded the quarters concerned to have a separate well-equipped hostel for disabled working women in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society on Friday demanded the quarters concerned to have a separate well-equipped hostel for disabled working women in the Federal capital.

According to them, many of the special women come from other cities for sake of studies or job but they have to live in private hostels due to non availability of place for them in public hostels.

They were of the view that due to their disability they need special care and attention and added that besides facing issues due to disability, the issue of accommodation further added their suffering.

"Paying hefty amount for private hostels was not easy task for low salaried working disabled women," Sadia Bhatti, a disabled woman said.

She added said"I am living here since 2015 and during the period I applied in all public hostels but couldn't get any place. I am paying an amount of RS 15,000 per month out of my meager salary for private hostel room which is totally unjustified.

" She said "We have already been facing many issues due to disability and atleast the issue of accommodation should not addressed by the local administration or concerned authority to give us some relief." A social activist Zarina Khatoon said that disabled women are already deprived of many facilities in the society and facing difficulties for their accommodation is not fair.

She demanded the quarter concerned to allocate quota in existing public hostels for disabled women and new hostel should be built for them in the federal capital.

When contacted an official from the Ministry of Human Rights said that the issue of land for separate hostel for disabled women in the federal capital is being discussed with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He expressed the hope that after resolving the matter, the disabled working women will have their separate hostel in the capital.

\395