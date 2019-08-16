UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Separate Hostel For Disabled Working Women In Capital Demanded

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:35 PM

Separate hostel for disabled working women in capital demanded

Representatives of civil society on Friday demanded the quarters concerned to have a separate well-equipped hostel for disabled working women in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society on Friday demanded the quarters concerned to have a separate well-equipped hostel for disabled working women in the Federal capital.

According to them, many of the special women come from other cities for sake of studies or job but they have to live in private hostels due to non availability of place for them in public hostels.

They were of the view that due to their disability they need special care and attention and added that besides facing issues due to disability, the issue of accommodation further added their suffering.

"Paying hefty amount for private hostels was not easy task for low salaried working disabled women," Sadia Bhatti, a disabled woman said.

She added said"I am living here since 2015 and during the period I applied in all public hostels but couldn't get any place. I am paying an amount of RS 15,000 per month out of my meager salary for private hostel room which is totally unjustified.

" She said "We have already been facing many issues due to disability and atleast the issue of accommodation should not addressed by the local administration or concerned authority to give us some relief." A social activist Zarina Khatoon said that disabled women are already deprived of many facilities in the society and facing difficulties for their accommodation is not fair.

She demanded the quarter concerned to allocate quota in existing public hostels for disabled women and new hostel should be built for them in the federal capital.

When contacted an official from the Ministry of Human Rights said that the issue of land for separate hostel for disabled women in the federal capital is being discussed with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He expressed the hope that after resolving the matter, the disabled working women will have their separate hostel in the capital.

\395

Related Topics

Civil Society Job Women 2015 Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

2017: 4 in 5 Pakistanis claim not having a recreat ..

11 minutes ago

Month long post Hajj flights operation to commence ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt launches second phase of Durshal Programme ..

3 minutes ago

Action to be taken against medical colleges on cha ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Present Su-57, Il-112 Export Versions at ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat forums, other associations appeal IOK peo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.