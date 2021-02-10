UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Separate Investigation Wing Established To Probe Cases On Scientific Methods: CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Separate investigation wing established to probe cases on scientific methods: CM sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a separate investigation wing has been established within the police service so that investigation could be made on scientific methods.

This he said while speaking at a ceremony organized for distribution of offer letters among the Inspector Investigations of Karachi Division selected through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) here at CM House on Wednesday.

The program was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adl Ig Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Police (Admn) Ameen Yousifzain.

The chief minister said that the investigation always remained a weak section of the cases. "After thorough discussions and deliberations, we had decided to evolve Investigation as a separate wing within the police department," he said and added that in order to hire the most talented and energetic youngsters the selection process was assigned to SPSC.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher to impart best professional training to the newly appointed inspectors and make them best investigators in the province.

"Now, investigation has become a vast field to investigate most complicated and sensitive cases on scientific methods," he said and added he was sure the new and fresh addition in the investigation wing would improve investigation issues.

Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that out of 27 Inspectors Investigation, four were female and four belonged to minorities. He added that overall 260 inspectors, including 81 legal, have been appointed through the public service commission in different phases.

He said that the newly appointed inspectors have separate cadre for upward mobility. "The inspector appointed these days would reach to the rank of DIGs and assistant sub-inspector to the of SSPs," he said and added they have long and clear careers," he said.

The chief minister said that he has incentivized all the positions of the investigation officers and now the cost of investigation with other allowances would be with them.

The chief minister at the end of the cermony distributed offer letters among the newly selected inspectors.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Nasir Murad Ali Shah All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited SPSC

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

56 minutes ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

1 hour ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.